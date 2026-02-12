Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 15% after Q3 results today. Do you own?

Tiger Logistics share price surged by 15% on Thursday, February 12, after the small-cap company released mixed results for its Q3 earnings. The logistics firm saw its net profit drop to ₹5.94 crore, down from ₹8.42 crore year-over-year.

Revenue decreased by 13.4% year-over-year, attributed to slight increases in operating expenses and finance costs ( ₹1.47 Cr compared to ₹0.95 Cr), although trends for the first nine months remain steady.

The total expenses for the company in Q3FY26 were ₹133.166 crores, a decrease from ₹151.8 crores in the same quarter of the prior year. The largest portion of expenses was operating expenses, totaling ₹123 crores, while costs associated with employee benefits rose to ₹5.7 crores from ₹4.66 crores in Q3FY25.

Additionally, finance costs saw a notable increase to ₹1.47 crores, up from ₹95.27 lakhs in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Leadership Continuity The Board has confirmed the reappointment of Mr. Harpreet Singh Malhotra as Chairman & Managing Director for a term of five years, starting from May 8, 2026, and ending on May 7, 2031. This reappointment is contingent upon receiving approval from shareholders via a postal ballot. Mr. Malhotra, who founded the company and has more than 25 years of experience, has been at the helm of Tiger Logistics since its inception in 2000 and has successfully led the company through its IPO in 2013.

Tiger Logistics share price today Tiger Logistics share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹32.51 apiece, and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹38 per share.

Over the last week, the stock increased by 9.19%. It has decreased by 10.93% over the last three months and has dropped 37.65% in the past year.