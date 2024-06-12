Multibagger Stock: Alpex Solar share price soars over 500% in four months; Here's what driving the rally
Multibagger Stock: Alpex Solar have surged over 500% since debut, trading in circuits on NSE SME. The company plans a 1.2 GW greenfield facility in Mathura and aims for 2.4 GW capacity by FY2026. MD Ashwani Sehgal highlights India's growing demand for solar panels and the firm's expansion strategy.
Multibagger Stock: Since making their debut in February 2024, Alpex Solar shares have returned more than 500% to investors in only four months. Technical analysts underlined that Alpex Solar shares trade in circuits and are not liquid (there are relatively few buyers and sellers). Alpex Solar share price has zoomed from its listing price of ₹345.4 per share to the current trading price of ₹731.65 per share on NSE SME. On Wednesday's trading session, Alpex Solar share price was locked in 5% upper circuit.
