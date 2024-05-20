Multibagger Stock: Jeena Sikho Lifecare share price gains over 500% in 1 yr, more than 1,300% since 2022. Time to buy?
Jeena Sikho Lifecare share price has surged, with Nuvama initiating coverage with a 'BUY' rating and a target price of ₹1,650, anticipating a 47% upside. Jeena Sikho Lifecare's stock has grown significantly, with a 1,315.52% increase since listing in 2022.
Jeena Sikho Lifecare share price has seen a bull run over the past year, yielding significant multibagger gains. Domestic brokerage Nuvama Professional Clients Group initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘BUY’ rating and a target price of ₹1,650. The brokerage sees an upside of 47%, and recommends the stock from a long term perspective.
