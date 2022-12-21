Home / Markets / Multibagger stock that has surged 6 times in 3 years to consider stock split soo

KP Energy has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 5, 2023 to consider and approve stock split of existing equity shares of the company having face value of 10 each, fully paid up, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors will also consider and approve the appointment of Rajendra Kundanlal Desai as non-executive independent director of the company, the company informed.

The wind energy 

The stock has jumped 317.90, or 447.7%, over the last 2 years. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index has gained only 35%. In past 6 months, the stock gained 226, or 139%.

KP Energy is Gujarat’s prominent balance of plant solution provider in Wind Industry. It is engaged in processes right from conceptualization till the commissioning of a wind energy project.

For the quarter ended September 2022, the company reported a net profit of 6.51 crore on a revenue of 55.34 crore.

