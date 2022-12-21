Multibagger stock that has surged 6 times in 3 years to consider stock split soo1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 12:04 PM IST
- KP Energy has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 5
KP Energy has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 5, 2023 to consider and approve stock split of existing equity shares of the company having face value of ₹10 each, fully paid up, the company said in an exchange filing.
