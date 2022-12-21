KP Energy has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 5, 2023 to consider and approve stock split of existing equity shares of the company having face value of ₹10 each, fully paid up, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors will also consider and approve the appointment of Rajendra Kundanlal Desai as non-executive independent director of the company, the company informed.

The stock has jumped ₹317.90, or 447.7%, over the last 2 years. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index has gained only 35%. In past 6 months, the stock gained ₹226, or 139%.

KP Energy is Gujarat’s prominent balance of plant solution provider in Wind Industry. It is engaged in processes right from conceptualization till the commissioning of a wind energy project.

For the quarter ended September 2022, the company reported a net profit of ₹6.51 crore on a revenue of ₹55.34 crore.