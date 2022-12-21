Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Multibagger stock that has surged 6 times in 3 years to consider stock split soo

Multibagger stock that has surged 6 times in 3 years to consider stock split soo

1 min read . 12:04 PM ISTLivemint
Representative Image

  • KP Energy has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 5

KP Energy has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 5, 2023 to consider and approve stock split of existing equity shares of the company having face value of 10 each, fully paid up, the company said in an exchange filing.

KP Energy has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 5, 2023 to consider and approve stock split of existing equity shares of the company having face value of 10 each, fully paid up, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors will also consider and approve the appointment of Rajendra Kundanlal Desai as non-executive independent director of the company, the company informed.

The board of directors will also consider and approve the appointment of Rajendra Kundanlal Desai as non-executive independent director of the company, the company informed.

The wind energy 

The wind energy 

The stock has jumped 317.90, or 447.7%, over the last 2 years. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index has gained only 35%. In past 6 months, the stock gained 226, or 139%.

The stock has jumped 317.90, or 447.7%, over the last 2 years. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index has gained only 35%. In past 6 months, the stock gained 226, or 139%.

KP Energy is Gujarat’s prominent balance of plant solution provider in Wind Industry. It is engaged in processes right from conceptualization till the commissioning of a wind energy project.

KP Energy is Gujarat’s prominent balance of plant solution provider in Wind Industry. It is engaged in processes right from conceptualization till the commissioning of a wind energy project.

For the quarter ended September 2022, the company reported a net profit of 6.51 crore on a revenue of 55.34 crore.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

For the quarter ended September 2022, the company reported a net profit of 6.51 crore on a revenue of 55.34 crore.

 

 

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP