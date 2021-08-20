Gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) Muthoottu Mini Financers Ltd has launched a public issue of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), which offers an effective annualized yield of up to 10.47%.

The NCD issue, which will remain open for subscription from 18 August to 9 September, includes a base issue size of ₹125 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹125 crore, aggregating up to ₹250 crore.

The issue has been rated BBB+ with a stable outlook by Care Ratings Ltd. According to experts, since the issue is below AA or AA+ rating, it falls under the low credit category.

As per the company, the secured NCD portion is up to ₹200 crore and unsecured NCD portion is up to ₹50 crore. According to experts, unsecured NCDs are much riskier than the secured NCDs as the bonds are not backed by the company’s assets.

A secured NCD means that in the event of liquidation, secured investors will get the first preference in repayments.

The NCD issue offers seven options for subscription with tenures of 480 days, 24 months, 42 months, 50 months, 66 months and 84 months. The effective yield on offer is in the range of 9.11% to 10.47%.

The issue is available at a face value of ₹1,000 each, and the NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE Ltd.

According to the company, net proceeds of the issue will be utilized for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the company (at least 75%), and the rest (up to 25%) for general corporate purposes.

In addition to its gold loan business, Muthoottu Mini offers microfinance loan, depository participants, money transfer, insurance broking, PAN card-related and travel agency services.

As of 31 March, the company had 3,86,110 gold loan accounts, predominately from rural and semi-urban areas, aggregating to ₹1,935.10 crore, which accounted for 97.04% of its total loans and advances.

According to Muthoottu Mini, the yield on its gold assets during the last three fiscals increased from 19.17% in FY2019 to 19.57% as of FY2021. The net non-performing assets (NPAs) for FY2021 stood at 0.75%, which is lower than 1.39% reported in FY2019.

