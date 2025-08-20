MFs seek clarity from Sebi on its scheme split plan, flag risks
Summary
Mutual fund houses have sought clarity from Sebi on its draft proposal on a new scheme launch after an older one breaches ₹50,000 crore AUM. Concerns include the fate of existing SIPs, investor confusion, and potential performance issues due to increased redemptions.
Mutual fund (MF) houses have sought clarity from the capital markets regulator on its recent proposal to allow them to launch an additional scheme once the assets under management (AUM) of a particular scheme crosses ₹50,000 crore.
