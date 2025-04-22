Mutual fund investors hit by double whammy as expense fee rises amid recent market decline
SummaryMarket declines and rising expense ratios are hurting the returns of mutual fund investors. A recent Mint analysis reveals that 62% of direct equity schemes increased their expense ratios, even as assets grew for many.
Mutual fund investors are facing a double whammy — not only are returns lower because of the recent decline in the stock markets but asset management companies have also increased their expense ratios, the fee charged to them.