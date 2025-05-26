Mutual fund holding in NSE-listed firms surpasses direct retail for the first time
SummaryMutual funds’ share as a percentage of the total market capitalization of NSE-listed stood at a record high 10.4% in the March quarter, surpassing the 9.5% share of individual investors who trade directly.
Domestic mutual funds’ holding in NSE-listed companies has surpassed ownership of individual investors for the first time to an all-time high, as flows into systematic investment plans remain steady amid selling in mid- and small-caps by the direct retail category.