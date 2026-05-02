Your initial savings of ₹20 per day can help in getting a ₹6 lakh monthly pension. Here's how

Mutual Fund SIP calculator: Genius doesn't do different things; they do things differently. Similarly, a smart investor becomes a millionaire or a billionaire by investing wisely. For example, if a normal investor starts a monthly equity mutual fund SIP of ₹6,000 and keeps doing it religiously for 30 years, it will accumulate ₹4.20 crore. However, like a smart investor, if someone increases their monthly SIP in sync with their annual income, they can accumulate almost twice as much as a typical investor.

But to maximise the value of one's wealth, a smart investor would try to generate income from one's pension fund, which must sustain for a longer period. Hence, a mutual fund SIP can be a good source of income for retirees, and a SWP (Systematic Withdrawal Plan) can be a good option for senior citizens.

According to the mutual fund calculator used in this calculation, if an investor starts a monthly mutual fund SIP of ₹6,000 for 30 years, using a 10% annual SIP step-up for the entire period and expecting a 15% annual return, the investor would accumulate around ₹9 crore at the time of retirement. Then, expecting a 7% return on one's SWP, if the investor invests ₹9 crore in a SWP plan, they can get a monthly pension of ₹6 lakh and a contingency fund of ₹2.64 crore for any medical emergency.

Why is the SIP step-up plan important? Speaking on how a smart investor accumulates much more than a normal equity mutual fund investor, Pankaj Mathpal, CEO & MD at Optima Money Managers, said, “Equity mutual funds offer a monthly SIP with an annual step-up offer. However, a few people choose an annual step-up. This leads to almost half of the amount which they could have accumulated by opting for the annual step-up.”

On how much annual SIP step-up an investor can opt for, SEBI-registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, “In normal conditions, an investor takes a 10% annual SIP step-up. This has a significant impact on one's net sum at the time of redemption because in a long-term time horizon of 30 years or more, one can expect at least 15% annual return on one's money.”

Mutual fund SIP calculator Assuming a 15% annual return on a mutual fund SIP of ₹6,000 per month, with an annual step-up of 10%, the SBI Securities mutual fund calculator suggests that one would be able to accumulate ₹9,01,33,619 ( ₹9.01 crore) after 30 years.

So, if an earning individual aged around 30 years starts a monthly SIP of ₹6,000 by saving ₹20 per day and increases it by 10% per year for the next 30 years, it would accumulate around ₹9 crore at the age of 60.

View full Image View full Image Photo: Courtesy SBI Securities SIP calculator

Use SWP for the monthly pension The investor can use this maturity amount to get a monthly pension after retirement. What they need is to invest this entire ₹9 crore in SWP for the next 25 years.

On how much monthly income would be required after 30 years, Jitendra Solanki said, “Today, ₹50,000 per month is an amount which is enough for a lower middle class senior citizen. Assuming 8% annual inflation, including healthcare and education, one would require around ₹5 lakh per month after 30 years. Including some miscellaneous expenses and some regular medical expenses that take place after retirement, one can assume that ₹6 lakh would be an ideal monthly pension for a lower middle-class senior citizen.”

View full Image View full Image Photo: Courtesy SBI Securities SWP calculator

Batting in favour of SWP, Pankaj Mathpal of Optima Money said, “An investor can expect 7-8 per cent annual return on one's SWP, which will help him or her to beat the annual inflation. And assuming the life expectancy of 85 years, then a senior citizen needs to plan for the next 25 years post-retirement.”

If a 30-year-old investor accumulates ₹9 crore in the next 30 years and invests this ₹9 crore in SWP for the next 25 years, post turning 60, then one can expect to get ₹6 lakh monthly pension and a contingency fund of ₹2.64 crore, which can be used for any big medical emergency.