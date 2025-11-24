Mutual funds seek a middle ground with Sebi on brokerage fee cap
Summary
The chief executive officers of 60 AMCs met the market regulator to discuss the proposed caps on brokerage fee of mutual funds.
Mutual funds have urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to make the proposed cap on brokerage costs feasible for asset management firms, according to two people familiar with the matter.
