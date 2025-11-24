Mutual funds seek a middle ground with Sebi on brokerage fee cap

“The MF industry has sent data on the implications of what will happen if there is a reduction in TER, but nothing substantial was discussed on it. Nothing is decided as of yet," said the second person quoted earlier. Mint reported last week that the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has asked fund houses to submit data on turnover for equities and derivatives trades, which will help them determine transaction and brokerage costs incurred while executing trades. The compiled data will be shared with Sebi, which aims to assess the actual weight of brokerage costs for mutual funds before finalizing the proposed caps.