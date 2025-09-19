Mutual funds went big on these 3 smallcap stocks in August. Should you follow?
Ayesha Shetty 8 min read 19 Sept 2025, 02:10 pm IST
Summary
Three smallcap stocks stood out, as they attracted strong buying from mutual funds beyond the large-cap universe. Let’s explore what their prospects look like, why mutual funds are backing them, and whether they deserve a place in your portfolio
August 2025 was a resilient month for Indian equities, as markets held their ground despite heavy FII selling. Foreign investors offloaded nearly ₹35,000 crore worth of equities during the month, pushing year-to-date outflows past ₹1.3 trillion on the back of rising geopolitical tensions, tariff shocks, and weak Q1 earnings.
