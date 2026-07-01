MFs wary of Sebi plan to allow celeb ads, cite mis-selling, edge for big entities

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s proposal to allow endorsements by celebrities, including influencers, by mutual fund houses is facing resistance from sections of the industry, with executives warning that the move could encourage mis-selling among retail investors while tilting the competitive landscape further in favour of larger asset managers.
In a consultation paper issued last week, the markets regulator proposed a common advertisement code for Sebi-regulated entities such as mutual funds, brokers, investment advisors, research analysts, and so on. One of the recommendations was to allow celebrity endorsements, on a pre-approved basis, for asset management companies (AMCs), a provision restricted for only industry-level advertisements at present.
The move has drawn criticism from industry executives who said celebrity-driven advertising risks encouraging investors to choose fund houses based on familiarity and star appeal, rather than investment performance, fund management capabilities or long-term track records.