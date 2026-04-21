In equity markets, an acid test of new investors is how they respond when a crisis hits and the market crumbles. Do they rush for the door? Or, do they affirm their intention to be there for the long term?
In charts: How mutual fund investors responded to the March volatility
SummaryDespite war-driven volatility and a March market tumble, Indian investors stayed the course, favouring equity schemes and record SIP contributions over panic selling—even as SIP stoppages outpaced fresh registrations during the month.
In equity markets, an acid test of new investors is how they respond when a crisis hits and the market crumbles. Do they rush for the door? Or, do they affirm their intention to be there for the long term?
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