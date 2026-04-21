In charts: How mutual fund investors responded to the March volatility

That’s a stoppage ratio of 101%--the highest in the past year. To be sure, new registrations also took a hit in March 2026, coming in at 5.28 million, the lowest since April 2025. However, despite the stoppage ratio hitting over 100%, the rise in monthly contribution suggests that SIPs are not just an investment product, but a core household savings habit. A larger fall in the market will provide a sterner test of this habit.