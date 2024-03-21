Nalco, Hindalco, Vedanta share price rise 2-6%. Should you Buy , Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market today: National Aluminium, Vedanta, Hindalco share prices rose 2-6% on Thursday. The declining raw material prices as that of coking coal are likely to support profitability , as rising global aluminium demand and improving China demand are expected to support Aluminium prices.
Hindalco Industries , Vedanta , National Aluminium (NALCO) share price rose 2-6% during the morning trades on Thursday. Though these three non ferrous stocks had corrected 9-16% from their February and March highs amidst volatility in the markets. However it is the declining raw material costs primarily that of coal that are to support profitability. The expected support to base metal prices is likely to be provided by rising global demand as interest rate peak and some uptick in China demand.
