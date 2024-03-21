Hindalco Industries , Vedanta , National Aluminium (NALCO) share price rose 2-6% during the morning trades on Thursday. Though these three non ferrous stocks had corrected 9-16% from their February and March highs amidst volatility in the markets. However it is the declining raw material costs primarily that of coal that are to support profitability. The expected support to base metal prices is likely to be provided by rising global demand as interest rate peak and some uptick in China demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aluminium prices while had slipped close to $2130 a tonne levels on the London metal Exchange (LME) in February , have recovered rising by around $100 a tonne now. Some optimism on China demand improvement and also the expected uptick in global Aluminium demand have supported this improvement. Though overall demand improvement may be met by supplies, analysts estimate Aluminium prices to still remain supportive and have cushion on the down side. Aluminium prices are likely to average $2400 a tonne during FY25 and $2270 a tonne during FY26 as per Nuvama Institutional Equities estimates.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking say that Aluminum prices are expected to be supported by subdued Chinese exports and lower LME inventory levels. While China’s manufacturing PMI for January’24-February’24 has risen slightly over the December’23 level, suggesting some uptick in China domestic demand, the global Aluminum inventory levels (a 3 month average) at 571.8 Kilo tonne is much less than the 758.2 Kilo tonne three-year average.

As alumnium prices remain supportive, the bigger positive for margins of manufacturers is the decline in input prices specially that of Coal. The Coking coal price declined 6.4% week on week to $ 270 a tonne as on 19th March suggested Prabhudas Lilladher data. The positive also is that domestic coal availability has improved with rising production from Coal India.

As per analysts at Antique Stock Broking, the domestic non-ferrous companies would benefit from lower thermal coal costs and softer input commodity prices (such as those for caustic soda and crude derivatives). Hindalco and Nalco are their top picks in the metals space.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

