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A narrow group of stocks posts outsized gains amid market turmoil

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
3 min read13 May 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Nearly one-third of the top-performing stocks are from capital goods, industrial and commodity-linked sectors.
Nearly one-third of the top-performing stocks are from capital goods, industrial and commodity-linked sectors.
Summary

A Mint analysis shows that while 47% of stocks have bled this year, a select 5% have emerged as multibaggers.

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Mumbai: Beneath the gloom gripping Indian equities, a quiet rally is reshaping parts of the market. Even as foreign investors pull money out, crude prices climb and benchmark indices struggle for direction, a narrow band of companies tied to infrastructure, industrials and commodities is emerging as a standout winner.

Mumbai: Beneath the gloom gripping Indian equities, a quiet rally is reshaping parts of the market. Even as foreign investors pull money out, crude prices climb and benchmark indices struggle for direction, a narrow band of companies tied to infrastructure, industrials and commodities is emerging as a standout winner.

A Mint analysis of 1,431 BSE-listed stocks with a market capitalization of more than 1,000 crore shows that while nearly 47% of companies remain in the red so far in 2026, 64 stocks—or nearly 5% of the universe—have posted outsized gains of more than 50%.

A Mint analysis of 1,431 BSE-listed stocks with a market capitalization of more than 1,000 crore shows that while nearly 47% of companies remain in the red so far in 2026, 64 stocks—or nearly 5% of the universe—have posted outsized gains of more than 50%.

Additionally, around 150 stocks gained between 25% and 50%, 245 rose by 10% to 25%, and another 294 recorded modest gains of up to 10%.

Also Read | Tactical tool or red flag? Inside the Q4 promoter pledging churn

Sectoral concentration

Notably, one-third of these high-performers are concentrated within the capital goods, industrials, and commodity-linked sectors, prompting a closer look at their drivers.

According to Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director at Master Portfolio Services, this sharp outperformance in a narrow set of stocks reflects a market that is rewarding earnings clarity over everything else.

Capital goods, industrials, and commodity-linked sectors have been the clearest winners due to the government’s sustained infrastructure push, a revival in private capex, and order inflows that give companies genuine multi-year revenue visibility,” he said. “The global shift away from China as a sole manufacturing base has added another structural tailwind for domestic industrial capacity.”

Chawla emphasized that at the company level, lower debt, improved capacity utilization, and operating leverage are translating revenue growth more effectively into profits.

Also Read | Ace investor Vijay Kedia buys stake in this zero-debt small-cap stock

While FY26 data for many firms is still awaited, their strengthening balance sheets are already evident.

For instance, Schneider Electric Infrastructure—part of the Schneider Electric Group—has surged over 70% this year. CMIE data shows its debt-to-equity ratio fell significantly from 1.4 in FY24 to 0.7 by FY25.

TD Power Systems, a global AC generator manufacturer with a 19,000-crore market cap, has jumped 70% year-to-date. This momentum is supported by margin expansion, which rose from 14.7% to 15.4% over the previous two fiscal years, signalling fundamental strength ahead of its FY26 results.

Familiar names in the commodity-linked space include Welspun Corp and Gallantt Ispat (a manufacturer of a wide gamut of iron and steel products), which have risen around 59% and 62%, respectively, this year.

“Commodity businesses have benefited from stable pricing and steady domestic demand, while defence, railways, power equipment, and engineering firms remain attractive given the size and longevity of their order books,” Chawla noted.

Also Read | Smallcaps, midcaps are running too hot after April rally

Headwinds ahead?

While the performance has been impressive, fresh uncertainties—ranging from rising crude oil prices to geopolitical friction and supply chain bottlenecks—are casting a shadow.

Consequently, the sustainability of this rally remains a concern, leaving investors to question whether the structural outlook for these sectors remains fundamentally intact.

Experts anticipate some short-term hiccups but remain optimistic about the long-term structural outlook for these sectors.

“Higher crude prices, geopolitical tensions and logistics disruptions can squeeze margins, slow procurement decisions and delay project execution,” Chawla said, adding that these are not small concerns for companies with significant international exposure or high import dependence.

“But they are more likely to cause delays than damage the cycle itself”, he said.

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Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsA narrow group of stocks posts outsized gains amid market turmoil

A narrow group of stocks posts outsized gains amid market turmoil

Niti KiranMayur Bhalerao
3 min read13 May 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Nearly one-third of the top-performing stocks are from capital goods, industrial and commodity-linked sectors.
Nearly one-third of the top-performing stocks are from capital goods, industrial and commodity-linked sectors.
Summary

A Mint analysis shows that while 47% of stocks have bled this year, a select 5% have emerged as multibaggers.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Beneath the gloom gripping Indian equities, a quiet rally is reshaping parts of the market. Even as foreign investors pull money out, crude prices climb and benchmark indices struggle for direction, a narrow band of companies tied to infrastructure, industrials and commodities is emerging as a standout winner.

Mumbai: Beneath the gloom gripping Indian equities, a quiet rally is reshaping parts of the market. Even as foreign investors pull money out, crude prices climb and benchmark indices struggle for direction, a narrow band of companies tied to infrastructure, industrials and commodities is emerging as a standout winner.

A Mint analysis of 1,431 BSE-listed stocks with a market capitalization of more than 1,000 crore shows that while nearly 47% of companies remain in the red so far in 2026, 64 stocks—or nearly 5% of the universe—have posted outsized gains of more than 50%.

A Mint analysis of 1,431 BSE-listed stocks with a market capitalization of more than 1,000 crore shows that while nearly 47% of companies remain in the red so far in 2026, 64 stocks—or nearly 5% of the universe—have posted outsized gains of more than 50%.

Additionally, around 150 stocks gained between 25% and 50%, 245 rose by 10% to 25%, and another 294 recorded modest gains of up to 10%.

Also Read | Tactical tool or red flag? Inside the Q4 promoter pledging churn

Sectoral concentration

Notably, one-third of these high-performers are concentrated within the capital goods, industrials, and commodity-linked sectors, prompting a closer look at their drivers.

According to Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director at Master Portfolio Services, this sharp outperformance in a narrow set of stocks reflects a market that is rewarding earnings clarity over everything else.

Capital goods, industrials, and commodity-linked sectors have been the clearest winners due to the government’s sustained infrastructure push, a revival in private capex, and order inflows that give companies genuine multi-year revenue visibility,” he said. “The global shift away from China as a sole manufacturing base has added another structural tailwind for domestic industrial capacity.”

Chawla emphasized that at the company level, lower debt, improved capacity utilization, and operating leverage are translating revenue growth more effectively into profits.

Also Read | Ace investor Vijay Kedia buys stake in this zero-debt small-cap stock

While FY26 data for many firms is still awaited, their strengthening balance sheets are already evident.

For instance, Schneider Electric Infrastructure—part of the Schneider Electric Group—has surged over 70% this year. CMIE data shows its debt-to-equity ratio fell significantly from 1.4 in FY24 to 0.7 by FY25.

TD Power Systems, a global AC generator manufacturer with a 19,000-crore market cap, has jumped 70% year-to-date. This momentum is supported by margin expansion, which rose from 14.7% to 15.4% over the previous two fiscal years, signalling fundamental strength ahead of its FY26 results.

Familiar names in the commodity-linked space include Welspun Corp and Gallantt Ispat (a manufacturer of a wide gamut of iron and steel products), which have risen around 59% and 62%, respectively, this year.

“Commodity businesses have benefited from stable pricing and steady domestic demand, while defence, railways, power equipment, and engineering firms remain attractive given the size and longevity of their order books,” Chawla noted.

Also Read | Smallcaps, midcaps are running too hot after April rally

Headwinds ahead?

While the performance has been impressive, fresh uncertainties—ranging from rising crude oil prices to geopolitical friction and supply chain bottlenecks—are casting a shadow.

Consequently, the sustainability of this rally remains a concern, leaving investors to question whether the structural outlook for these sectors remains fundamentally intact.

Experts anticipate some short-term hiccups but remain optimistic about the long-term structural outlook for these sectors.

“Higher crude prices, geopolitical tensions and logistics disruptions can squeeze margins, slow procurement decisions and delay project execution,” Chawla said, adding that these are not small concerns for companies with significant international exposure or high import dependence.

“But they are more likely to cause delays than damage the cycle itself”, he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market researRead more

ch. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Read Less
Mayur Bhalerao

Mayur Bhalerao is a markets reporter at Mint with around 12 years of experience across finance and mRead more

edia. His coverage focuses on Indian equities, IPOs and broader market trends, tracking developments across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as well as shifts in investor behaviour among retail investors, mutual funds and foreign portfolio investors.<br><br>Mayur’s reporting emphasises data-driven analysis of market movements, valuations and sectoral trends. He uses shareholding disclosures, financial filings and market data to explain developments on Dalal Street and examine how global events and domestic policy changes—including geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices and regulatory decisions—shape Indian equities and investor sentiment.<br><br>He regularly uses financial databases such as the Bloomberg terminal and Capitaline to produce data-intensive stories, analysing company disclosures, ownership patterns and sectoral trends across both Indian and global markets. He also supports colleagues in the newsroom by providing database-driven insights and market data analysis that help strengthen broader market coverage.<br><br>Before joining Mint, Mayur worked at Informist Media Pvt Ltd., a leading financial newswire, where he developed his expertise in financial journalism in a specialised markets newsroom.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsA narrow group of stocks posts outsized gains amid market turmoil
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