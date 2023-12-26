Nasdaq Set to Beat NYSE in IPO Race for Fifth Year in a Row
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Dec 2023, 09:31 PM IST
SummaryU.K. chip designer Arm, which raised $5.2 billion in the year’s biggest IPO, was among the companies to debut on Nasdaq.
Nasdaq is on track to beat the New York Stock Exchange in the battle for initial public offerings in 2023, the fifth consecutive year in which the once-dominant NYSE has fallen behind its rival.
