Nasdaq Set to Beat NYSE in IPO Race for Fifth Year in a Row

Nasdaq is on track to beat the New York Stock Exchange in the battle for initial public offerings in 2023, the fifth consecutive year in which the once-dominant NYSE has fallen behind its rival.

IPOs at Nasdaq have raised $13.6 billion compared with $10.4 billion for new listings at the NYSE, according to data provider Dealogic.

Nasdaq’s win streak shows how the tables have turned in one of Wall Street’s most persistent rivalries. Once a scrappy upstart known for listing dot-coms, Nasdaq now fights for the same mega-IPOs as the venerable NYSE.

Some market veterans say the competition between the two U.S. exchanges has helped make New York a more attractive listing destination for global companies than markets such as London or Hong Kong that are dominated by one big exchange operator.

Among the companies that made their debuts on Nasdaq this year were U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings, which raised $5.2 billion in the year’s biggest IPO, grocery-delivery service Instacart and solar-technology provider Nextracker.

“There’s been a generational shift and a much stronger trend toward digital transformation across our entire economy," said Karen Snow, global head of listings at Nasdaq. “And that really plays well to Nasdaq’s strengths."

The NYSE attracted Kenvue, the Johnson & Johnson healthcare spinoff that raised $4.4 billion in the second-biggest IPO of 2023. German shoemaker Birkenstock, fast-casual restaurant chain Cava and marketing-automation firm Klaviyo also chose the Big Board for their IPOs.

“Despite one of the quietest IPO years in decades, we welcomed many of the most important new listings and transfers to the NYSE, an exchange with no equal," an NYSE spokesperson said.

One silver lining for the NYSE is that it narrowed the gap after being trounced in recent years. In 2021, a blockbuster year for new listings, IPOs at Nasdaq raised roughly $198 billion, soaring past the $116 billion raised by IPOs at the NYSE, according to Dealogic.

By comparison, 2023 was a slow year for new listings, as choppy markets and uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest-rate policy led a number of IPOs to be postponed until 2024. These included healthcare-payments company Waystar and safety-testing company UL Solutions, which are set to list shares on Nasdaq and the NYSE, respectively.

Other major IPOs expected next year include Shein, the China-founded fast-fashion chain, and social-media firm Reddit. Neither company has yet indicated which exchange they will choose.

Nasdaq and the NYSE compete fiercely for IPOs, which help the exchanges make money from fees and increased trading volume. Listing fees are generally cheaper at Nasdaq than at the NYSE.

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq was long the go-to exchange for tech startups, while the NYSE, founded in 1792, styled itself as the home of blue chips. But the distinction has blurred during the past two decades. Today Nasdaq lists stalwarts such as Honeywell International, while NYSE lists tech companies such as Snap and Uber Technologies.

Following the George Floyd protests in 2020, Nasdaq implemented a rule that requires listed companies to meet minimum targets for gender and ethnic diversity on their boards, or explain in writing why they failed to do so.

NYSE representatives have attempted to turn the controversial Nasdaq rule into a selling point, telling companies considering IPOs on the Big Board that their exchange doesn’t dictate diversity standards, according to participants in the pitch meetings.

Both exchanges woo companies with marketing packages that can include advertising airtime and huge displays of corporate logos—for Nasdaq, on its electronic billboard facing Times Square, and for the NYSE, on banners hung from the facade of its historic headquarters in lower Manhattan.

To clinch the coveted IPO of Arm, Nasdaq offered the chip maker an unusually large $50 million marketing package that included access to Nasdaq-hosted events organized around the World Economic Forum in Davos, The Wall Street Journal has previously reported.

Top executives from both Nasdaq and NYSE pursued Arm, a sign of its outsize importance in an otherwise slow year for IPOs. In February, Nasdaq Chief Executive Adena Friedman flew to Japan to meet Masayoshi Son, CEO of Arm’s owner, SoftBank Group, and she later participated in Zoom meetings with Arm management, the Journal has reported.

Jeffrey Sprecher, CEO of NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange, also courted the SoftBank chief. “[W]hile I know your team at Arm and my team at NYSE are working closely together, I would appreciate an opportunity to speak again regarding the upcoming listing," Sprecher wrote Son in a March email seen by the Journal.

Just before Arm went public in September, Nasdaq unveiled the results of an eight-month renovation of its event space in Midtown Manhattan. The space includes an “IPO Center" for bell-ringing ceremonies, a studio that hosts CNBC’s “Fast Money" and a museum of artifacts from Nasdaq-listed companies, such as an original 1984 Apple Macintosh computer.

The move was part of a yearslong effort by Nasdaq to offer a robust alternative to the NYSE’s neoclassical building at the corner of Wall and Broad streets. The NYSE, which underwent a costly renovation of its own a decade ago, lets companies celebrate IPOs in opulent rooms that evoke the Gilded Age and ring the opening bell over its famed trading floor.

Both exchanges now have facilities that can entice companies going public, said Don Duffy, president of ICR, a capital-markets advisory firm.

“The massive NYSE Board Room can have tremendous appeal to some issuers," he said. “But the balcony overlooking Times Square might appeal to others."

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexo@wsj.com