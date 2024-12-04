Natco Pharma’s high-stakes game of risk and reward. Will it pay off?
SummaryAfter a stellar FY24 performance, Natco Pharma’s stock has taken a hit. What’s next for the company as it faces crucial challenges in the US generics market and beyond?
Natco Pharma Ltd isn’t your run-of-the-mill pharmaceutical company. It’s a story of calculated risks, high-stakes bets, and a fair bit of drama.
At the heart of this journey is Rajeev Nannapaneni, the company's vice-chairman and CEO, whose leadership has shaped the company's aggressive strategy.
Under Nannapaneni’s guidance, Natco has embraced litigation-heavy patent challenges to pursue niche markets, particularly in the US generics space. This strategy has not only brought in substantial rewards but also recurring challenges. It has been a rollercoaster ride, but for Natco, more often than not, it has paid off.
FY24 performance
Natco’s performance in FY24 is a testament to the company’s high-risk strategy.
The company reported revenues of ₹3,998 crore, marking an impressive 47% year-on-year growth. With Ebitda margins at a robust 45.5%, investor sentiment surged, driving the stock up by over 80% between January and August 2024.
However, after peaking at an all-time high of ₹1,592 in September, the stock has declined by more than 15%, prompting the question: What lies ahead for Natco?
To answer that, let’s dive deeper into Natco’s business model and the factors at play.