Natco Pharma share price jumps 9% at open after multi-fold surge in Q2, dividend announcement
Natco Pharma reported a net profit of ₹369 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, registering a sharp growth of 550% from ₹56.8 crore a year ago.
Natco Pharma share price opened over 9% higher on Wednesday after the company clocked a multi-fold jump in its net profit for the second quarter for FY24 along with the announcement of dividend for shareholders. Natco Pharma shares opened 9.59% higher at ₹869.95 apiece on the BSE.
