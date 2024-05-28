Natco Pharma share price rises 8% to 52 week high post Q4 results
Stock Market Today: Natco Pharma share price gained almost 8% in the morning trade post Q4 results that were declared by the company after the market hours on Monday. The Natco Pharma net profit during Q4 quarter at ₹386.3 crore rose sharp 40% year on year over ₹276 crore in the year ago quarter
