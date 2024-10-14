National Aluminium Company, India Glycols & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of National Aluminium Company, India Glycols, Trent, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 127.65(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 456.43(0.56%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 505.65(0.99%) at 14 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Arman Financial Services, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Maruti Suzuki India, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
