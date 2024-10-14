National Aluminium Company, India Glycols & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of National Aluminium Company, India Glycols, Trent, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 127.65(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 456.43(0.56%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:59:52 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 505.65(0.99%) at 14 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.

Other stocks such as Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Arman Financial Services, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.