National Aluminium Company, Tata Communications & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - National Aluminium Company, Tata Communications, Britannia Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Hitachi Energy India

Published1 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of National Aluminium Company, Tata Communications, Britannia Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Hitachi Energy India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 34.2(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 81.25(0.1%) points at 01 Oct 2024 10:17:41 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 18.8(0.04%) at 01 Oct 2024 10:02:41 IST.
Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, RBL Bank, GACM Technologies, Ankit Metal & Power, Jaiprakash Associates hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
More Active Stocks

More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

