Navratna PSU stock IRFC declares second interim dividend. Record date, other details

The IRFC board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of ₹1.05 for each equity share of ₹10 for the financial year 2025-26. The record date to determine eligibility for shareholders is scheduled for March 13, 2026.

Dividends will be distributed within 30 days to shareholders listed as beneficial owners in the depository records or as members in the register of members by the record date.

Shareholders are encouraged to update their tax information with the Registrar and Transfer Agent before March 13, 2026, to guarantee precise tax deductions at source (TDS). The income from dividends is subject to taxation, and the company will apply TDS in accordance with the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The board has also authorized revisions to several policies, including those related to Related Party Transactions, the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, Dividend Distribution, and more. The revised policies are accessible on the company’s website.

Market Borrowing Programme for FY 2026-27 The Board of IRFC has authorized the raising of as much as ₹70,000 crore for the financial year 2026-27. This move is intended to fulfill the funding needs of Indian Railways, facilitate diversification under IRFC 2.0, refinance current loans, and address other organizational requirements. The funds will be sourced through various instruments, including Global Medium Term Notes, Foreign Currency Bonds, Green Bonds, among others.

The borrowing process will take place in one or multiple tranches from both domestic and international markets, depending on market conditions and the company's funding needs.