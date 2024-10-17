NBCC India share are down by -1.15%, Nifty down by -0.49%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹111.4, -1.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81142.91, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹113.35 and a low of ₹110.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 114.62 10 115.08 20 115.82 50 118.27 100 114.22 300 97.60

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -92.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.37 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.43% in to 4.05% in the quarter.