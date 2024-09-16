NBCC India share are down by -1.45%, Nifty up by 0.19%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 179.3 and closed at ₹ 176.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 180 and a low of ₹ 176.35 during the day. Overall, it experienced a decline from the opening price.

At 16 Sep 11:02 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹176.65, -1.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82981.77, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹180 and a low of ₹176.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 177.91 10 180.97 20 182.54 50 181.55 100 163.58 300 135.91

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -76.40% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

NA From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 74.58 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}