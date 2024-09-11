NBCC India share are down by -1.47%, Nifty up by 0.08%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 180.9 and closed at ₹ 177.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 180.9 and a low of ₹ 177.3 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:15 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹177.8, -1.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82075.15, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹180.9 and a low of ₹177.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 181.27 10 184.85 20 182.33 50 180.13 100 161.41 300 134.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹183.32, ₹186.44, & ₹190.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹175.74, ₹171.28, & ₹168.16.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -71.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.05 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}