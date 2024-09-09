NBCC India share are down by -2.52%, Nifty up by 0.17%

At 09 Sep 11:08 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹174.2, -2.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81372.06, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹178.1 and a low of ₹172.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 184.02 10 185.06 20 182.87 50 179.82 100 160.94 300 133.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹181.57, ₹184.49, & ₹186.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹176.51, ₹174.37, & ₹171.45.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -44.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 74.35 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of ₹ .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in june quarter.