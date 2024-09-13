NBCC India share are up by 0.28%, Nifty down by -0.08%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 181.25 and closed at ₹ 180.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 183.40 and a low of ₹ 178.60 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:13 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹180.8, 0.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82961.91, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹183.4 and a low of ₹178.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 178.22 10 183.12 20 182.38 50 180.98 100 162.47 300 135.14

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -77.23% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.03 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.