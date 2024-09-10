NBCC India share are up by 1.61%, Nifty up by 0.07%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 174.25 and closed at 176.60. The stock reached a high of 176.60 and a low of 174.25, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day but ultimately showing a positive closing performance.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:04 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 176.6, 1.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81680.38, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 176.6 and a low of 174.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5184.02
10185.06
20182.87
50179.82
100160.94
300133.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 176.79, 180.14, & 182.29, whereas it has key support levels at 171.29, 169.14, & 165.79.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -75.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in june quarter.

NBCC India share price has gained 1.61% today to trade at 176.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.15% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNBCC India share are up by 1.61%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

432.40
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
14.55 (3.48%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.40
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
4.35 (3.27%)

Tata Steel

149.20
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
-0.2 (-0.13%)

Bharat Electronics

284.80
11:05 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.25 (1.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

668.50
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
40.5 (6.45%)

Suzlon Energy

78.05
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
3.71 (4.99%)

Allcargo Logistics

68.42
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
2.91 (4.44%)

Laurus Labs

511.30
10:50 AM | 10 SEP 2024
20.65 (4.21%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,360.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,460.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,310.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue