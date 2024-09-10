Hello User
NBCC India share are up by 1.61%, Nifty up by 0.07%

NBCC India share are up by 1.61%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 174.25 and closed at 176.60. The stock reached a high of 176.60 and a low of 174.25, indicating a range of price movement throughout the day but ultimately showing a positive closing performance.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:04 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 176.6, 1.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81680.38, up by 0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 176.6 and a low of 174.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5184.02
10185.06
20182.87
50179.82
100160.94
300133.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 176.79, 180.14, & 182.29, whereas it has key support levels at 171.29, 169.14, & 165.79.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -75.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in june quarter.

NBCC India share price has gained 1.61% today to trade at 176.6 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.15% each respectively.

