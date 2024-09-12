NBCC India share are up by 2.53%, Nifty up by 0.33%

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 177.65 and closed at 180.20. The stock reached a high of 183.70 and a low of 177.00 during the session.

Published12 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:08 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 180.2, 2.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81788.17, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 183.7 and a low of 177 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5180.03
10185.13
20182.26
50180.60
100161.96
300134.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 179.3, 182.45, & 184.2, whereas it has key support levels at 174.4, 172.65, & 169.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was 3.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at % with a target price of .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.

NBCC India share price up 2.53% today to trade at 180.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Brigade Enterprises are falling today, but its peers L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, KEC International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.33% & 0.33% each respectively.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsNBCC India share are up by 2.53%, Nifty up by 0.33%

