NBCC India share are up by 2.53%, Nifty up by 0.33%

At 12 Sep 11:08 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹180.2, 2.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81788.17, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹183.7 and a low of ₹177 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|180.03
|10
|185.13
|20
|182.26
|50
|180.60
|100
|161.96
|300
|134.60
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹179.3, ₹182.45, & ₹184.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹174.4, ₹172.65, & ₹169.5.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was 3.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26%
The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.
NBCC India share price up 2.53% today to trade at ₹180.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Brigade Enterprises are falling today, but its peers L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, KEC International are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.33% & 0.33% each respectively.
