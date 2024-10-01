NBCC India share are down by -0.56%, Nifty up by 0.13%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:02 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹178.4, -0.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹180.65 and a low of ₹178.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 173.97 10 175.30 20 178.48 50 179.01 100 167.03 300 140.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹181.22, ₹183.36, & ₹186.71, whereas it has key support levels at ₹175.73, ₹172.38, & ₹170.24.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -84.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 74.60 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.