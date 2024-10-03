NBCC India share are down by -3.11%, Nifty down by -1.5%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹174.55, -3.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82937.97, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹177.65 and a low of ₹174.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 175.67 10 175.69 20 177.77 50 179.19 100 167.99 300 141.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹182.03, ₹183.86, & ₹186.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹178.03, ₹175.86, & ₹174.03.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -81.20% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 74.97 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.