NBCC India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 2.64%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 97.85 and closed at 99.42. The stock reached a high of 100.12 and a low of 97.80 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement with an increase in price by the end of the trading session.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 99.42, 2.64% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 100.12 and a low of 97.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
596.24
1095.55
20104.53
50113.32
100114.80
300100.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 97.98, 99.06, & 100.41, whereas it has key support levels at 95.55, 94.2, & 93.12.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -79.90% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.45 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.49% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price has gained 2.64% today to trade at 99.42 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

