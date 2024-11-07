NBCC India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -1.04%, Nifty down by -1.11%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 102.29 and closed at ₹ 100.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 102.29 and a low of ₹ 99.34 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹100.3, -1.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79626.42, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹102.29 and a low of ₹99.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 97.12 10 95.06 20 103.62 50 112.90 100 114.73 300 100.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹102.85, ₹104.48, & ₹107.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹98.57, ₹95.92, & ₹94.29.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -76.58% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 63.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.26% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.