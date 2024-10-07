NBCC India share are up by 0.98%, Nifty down by -0.84%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹ 118 and closed at ₹ 113.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 119.8 and a low of ₹ 111 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:21 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹113.8, 0.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81420.75, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹119.8 and a low of ₹111 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 116.89 10 116.21 20 117.10 50 119.04 100 112.78 300 95.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹174.54, ₹180.12, & ₹185.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹163.25, ₹157.54, & ₹151.96.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -33.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.32 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.