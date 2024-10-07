Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / NBCC India share are up by 0.98%, Nifty down by -0.84%

NBCC India share are up by 0.98%, Nifty down by -0.84%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 118 and closed at 113.8. The stock reached a high of 119.8 and a low of 111 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:21 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 113.8, 0.98% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81420.75, down by -0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 119.8 and a low of 111 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5116.89
10116.21
20117.10
50119.04
100112.78
30095.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 174.54, 180.12, & 185.83, whereas it has key support levels at 163.25, 157.54, & 151.96.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -33.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.32 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.

NBCC India share price up 0.98% today to trade at 113.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, KEC International, Anant Raj are falling today, but its peers Brigade Enterprises are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.84% & -0.33% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.