NBCC India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -1.98%, Nifty down by -0.25%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹97.62, -1.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79352.86, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹99.39 and a low of ₹97.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 97.73 10 95.08 20 102.70 50 112.49 100 114.65 300 100.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹101.13, ₹102.72, & ₹103.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹98.63, ₹97.72, & ₹96.13.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -90.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.88% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.