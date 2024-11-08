Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / NBCC India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -1.98%, Nifty down by -0.25%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -1.98%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 99.39 and closed at 97.62. The stock reached a high of 99.39 and a low of 97.34 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

NBCC IndiaShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

NBCC India Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 97.62, -1.98% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79352.86, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 99.39 and a low of 97.34 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
597.73
1095.08
20102.70
50112.49
100114.65
300100.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 101.13, 102.72, & 103.63, whereas it has key support levels at 98.63, 97.72, & 96.13.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -90.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 62.16 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.88% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price down -1.98% today to trade at 97.62 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, Anant Raj, KEC International are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.25% & -0.24% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.