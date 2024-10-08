NBCC India share are down by -1.08%, Nifty up by 0.68%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹114.6, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81428.99, up by 0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹115.75 and a low of ₹110.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 116.89 10 116.21 20 117.10 50 119.04 100 112.78 300 95.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹119.86, ₹124.23, & ₹128.66, whereas it has key support levels at ₹111.06, ₹106.63, & ₹102.26.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.29 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.