NBCC India share are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 0.6%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹116.05, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81942.31, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹117.4 and a low of ₹115.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 116.40 10 116.19 20 116.93 50 119.02 100 113.03 300 95.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹117.21, ₹119.21, & ₹122.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹111.79, ₹108.37, & ₹106.37.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -86.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.