NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -0.86%, Nifty up by 0.29%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:17 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹115.2, -0.86% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81653.03, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹117 and a low of ₹115 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.53 10 115.93 20 116.90 50 118.99 100 113.28 300 96.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹117.34, ₹118.38, & ₹119.36, whereas it has key support levels at ₹115.32, ₹114.34, & ₹113.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -90.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.49 .

The company has a 61.75% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.