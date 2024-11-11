NBCC India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -1.2%, Nifty up by 0.76%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 95.78 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 95.77. The stock reached a high of ₹ 96.40 and a low of ₹ 93.90 during the day. Overall, the stock exhibited a range of movement but ended the day with a minimal decline.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹95.77, -1.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79957.57, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹96.4 and a low of ₹93.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 98.48 10 97.36 20 100.23 50 110.87 100 114.47 300 100.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹98.62, ₹100.2, & ₹101.01, whereas it has key support levels at ₹96.23, ₹95.42, & ₹93.84.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -85.32% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 60.55 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.16% with a target price of ₹87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.