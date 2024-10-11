NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.27%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹ 117.95 and closed at ₹ 115.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 117.95 and a low of ₹ 114.75 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹115.05, -1.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81380.4, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹117.95 and a low of ₹114.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 114.75 10 115.93 20 116.70 50 118.82 100 113.53 300 96.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹118.86, ₹120.41, & ₹122.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹114.89, ₹112.47, & ₹110.92.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.00 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.