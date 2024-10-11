Hello User
Business News/ Markets / NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.27%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 117.95 and closed at 115.05. The stock reached a high of 117.95 and a low of 114.75 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 115.05, -1.58% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81380.4, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 117.95 and a low of 114.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5114.75
10115.93
20116.70
50118.82
100113.53
30096.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 118.86, 120.41, & 122.83, whereas it has key support levels at 114.89, 112.47, & 110.92.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 73.00 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.

NBCC India share price down -1.58% today to trade at 115.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Anant Raj are falling today, but its peers IRB Infrastructure Developers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.

