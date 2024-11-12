Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: NBCC India share price are up by 1.06%, Nifty down by -0.05%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 94.58 and closed at 95.58. The stock reached a high of 96.45 and a low of 94.35 during the session. Overall, the stock showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 95.58, 1.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79477.26, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 96.45 and a low of 94.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
598.48
1097.36
20100.23
50110.87
100114.47
300100.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.96, 97.48, & 98.5, whereas it has key support levels at 93.42, 92.4, & 90.88.

NBCC India Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -87.13% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 59.01 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.98% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price has gained 1.06% today to trade at 95.58 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.05% & -0.02% each respectively.

