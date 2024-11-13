Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: NBCC India share price are down by -2.46%, Nifty down by -0.65%

Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 92.01 and closed at 91.15. The stock reached a high of 93.10 and a low of 90.17 during the day. This reflects a slight decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening value.

NBCC India Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:04 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 91.15, -2.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78243.8, down by -0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 93.1 and a low of 90.17 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
598.48
1097.36
20100.23
50110.87
100114.47
300101.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 95.42, 97.46, & 98.52, whereas it has key support levels at 92.32, 91.26, & 89.22.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% & ROA of 3.23% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.33 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.55% with a target price of 87.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 5.61% MF holding, & 4.05% FII holding as per filings in the october quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 5.58% in july to 5.61% in the october quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 4.11% in july to 4.05% in the october quarter.

NBCC India share price down -2.46% today to trade at 91.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Brigade Enterprises, KEC International, Anant Raj, Kalpataru Projects International are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.65% & -0.55% each respectively.

