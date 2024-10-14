NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.55%

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹112.9, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81810.73, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹114.65 and a low of ₹112.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.66 10 116.27 20 116.38 50 118.56 100 113.94 300 96.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹116.59, ₹119.14, & ₹120.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹112.66, ₹111.28, & ₹108.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -90.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.18 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.