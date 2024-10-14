Hello User
Business News/ Markets / NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -1.05%, Nifty up by 0.55%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 114.45 and closed at 112.90. The stock reached a high of 114.65 and a low of 112.70 during the session.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price 112.9, -1.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81810.73, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 114.65 and a low of 112.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5115.66
10116.27
20116.38
50118.56
100113.94
30096.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 116.59, 119.14, & 120.52, whereas it has key support levels at 112.66, 111.28, & 108.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -90.12% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.18 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.

NBCC India share price down -1.05% today to trade at 112.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, KEC International are falling today, but its peers Anant Raj are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.55% & 0.53% each respectively.

