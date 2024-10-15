NBCC India Share Price Today on : NBCC India share are down by -1.46%, Nifty down by -0.32%

NBCC India Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹ 111.95 and closed at ₹ 111.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 112.55 and a low of ₹ 110.65 during the day.

NBCC India Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, NBCC India shares are trading at price ₹111.65, -1.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81845.93, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹112.55 and a low of ₹110.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 115.66 10 116.27 20 116.38 50 118.56 100 113.94 300 97.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹114.47, ₹115.82, & ₹117.06, whereas it has key support levels at ₹111.88, ₹110.64, & ₹109.29.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NBCC India was -88.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 19.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.66 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.38% MF holding, & 4.43% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 6.95% in march to 6.38% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 4.33% in march to 4.43% in the june quarter.